Honda India teases July 24 bike reveal sparking flex-fuel speculation

Honda premium launches heighten anticipation

This teaser follows Honda's push into premium bikes including the launch of the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, a new color for the Gold Wing, and the relaunch of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

With this upcoming reveal, all eyes are on whether Honda will go green or stick with something classic; either way, it's one to watch if you're into bikes or just curious about what's next.