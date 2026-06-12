Honda India teases July 24 bike reveal sparking flex-fuel speculation
Honda is gearing up to launch a new two-wheeler in India on July 24, calling it "a new chapter of mobility."
While it hasn't shared any details yet and has shown just a mysterious covered bike, the buzz is that Honda might bring back an ethanol-compatible (flex-fuel) motorcycle.
If true, this could mean something more accessible for everyday riders, possibly based on popular models like the Shine.
Honda premium launches heighten anticipation
This teaser follows Honda's push into premium bikes including the launch of the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, a new color for the Gold Wing, and the relaunch of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.
With this upcoming reveal, all eyes are on whether Honda will go green or stick with something classic; either way, it's one to watch if you're into bikes or just curious about what's next.