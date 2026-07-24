Honda introduces locally built Rebel 300, Rebel 500 in India
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Honda just introduced the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 motorcycles for India, adding some fresh style to their upcoming lineup of 10 bikes.
Both models will be made locally, which should make them more affordable than before (the last imported Rebel 500 cost ₹5.12 lakh).
Retro bobber design and engine specs
Both Rebels feature a retro bobber design with teardrop tanks and LED headlights.
The Rebel 300 runs on a 286-cc engine (30hp), while the Rebel 500 packs a bigger 471-cc parallel-twin (46hp).
You get low seats (690mm), upright handlebars, dual-channel ABS, and even an E-Clutch option for clutch-free shifting (pretty handy in city traffic).
Pricing and launch dates are coming soon, so stay tuned!