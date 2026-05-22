Honda launches City facelift, unveils ZR-V hybrid SUV in India Auto May 22, 2026

Honda just dropped the 2026 City facelift and introduced the ZR-V Hybrid SUV for India.

The City starts at ₹11.99 lakh, and the City was launched, but the ZR-V was only unveiled and its launch is expected in the coming weeks.

CEO Takashi Nakajima said, "We expect double digit growth and hope to outpace industry." and help Honda stay ahead of market trends.