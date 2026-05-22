Honda launches City facelift, unveils ZR-V hybrid SUV in India
Honda just dropped the 2026 City facelift and introduced the ZR-V Hybrid SUV for India.
The City starts at ₹11.99 lakh, and the City was launched, but the ZR-V was only unveiled and its launch is expected in the coming weeks.
CEO Takashi Nakajima said, "We expect double digit growth and hope to outpace industry." and help Honda stay ahead of market trends.
City facelift, ZR-V hybrid 45L-50L expected
The City facelift shows off a bigger grille, sleek LED headlamps, new bumpers, and stylish alloy wheels.
Inside, you get a larger touchscreen, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, Type-C ports, plus Level 2 ADAS safety tech.
The ZR-V Hybrid SUV packs a 2.0-liter engine (181hp), panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, basically all the bells and whistles to compete with other premium SUVs like Volkswagen Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq.
Expect the ZR-V to land between ₹45 and ₹50 lakh when it arrives.