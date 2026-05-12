Honda launches NX500 e-clutch in India at ₹7.43L ex-showroom

NX500 471cc parallel-twin and clutch options

The NX500 packs a 471cc parallel-twin engine with 46hp and 43 Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

You get both auto and manual clutch options, so you can ride your way.

For comfort and safety, there's Showa USD front forks, a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, dual-channel ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Tech-wise, it comes with a 5-inch TFT display supporting navigation, calls, and music via Honda RoadSync.

Available in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White, so yes, it looks as good as it rides.