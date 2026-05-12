Honda launches NX500 e-clutch in India at ₹7.43L ex-showroom
Honda just dropped the NX500 E-Clutch in India for ₹7.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
The highlight? Its electronic clutch system, which means you can cruise through city traffic or hit the highway with smoother gear shifts, no constant clutch squeezing needed.
Bookings are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships if you're tempted.
NX500 471cc parallel-twin and clutch options
The NX500 packs a 471cc parallel-twin engine with 46hp and 43 Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
You get both auto and manual clutch options, so you can ride your way.
For comfort and safety, there's Showa USD front forks, a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, dual-channel ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).
Tech-wise, it comes with a 5-inch TFT display supporting navigation, calls, and music via Honda RoadSync.
Available in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White, so yes, it looks as good as it rides.