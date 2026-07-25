Honda launches ZR-V e:HEV flagship SUV in India ₹47.99L

The ZR-V e:HEV runs on a 2.0-liter hybrid engine with a dual-motor setup, delivering 184hp of power and 315 Nm of torque.

It's quick off the mark (0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds) and claims an impressive 22.8km per liter mileage.

Inside, you get leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus advanced safety tech like Honda Sensing and eight airbags.

There are four color options and an extended battery warranty, so you can drive worry-free for years.