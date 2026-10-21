Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sets FY27 6 million target

Honda's already captured about a quarter of India's two-wheeler market, with dispatches jumping 13.5% this year to hit 3.04 million units in just six months.

Scooters are still their big winner, making up most of their sales.

To keep up with demand, Honda is expanding production: new lines at their Rajasthan plants will soon roll out both gasoline and electric models, ramping capacity up to 8 million units by FY28.