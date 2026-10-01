Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts September sales up 24%
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just logged a solid 24% sales boost this September, selling over 700,000 bikes and scooters.
Most of this growth came from Indian buyers, with domestic sales jumping 26% compared to last year.
HMSI exports rise to 69,498 units
It's not just local demand: HMSI's exports also climbed, reaching 69,498 units for the month.
With both home and global numbers up, HMSI's strategy seems to be working well as more people choose their two-wheelers.