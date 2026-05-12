Honda NX500 E-Clutch goes official in India at ₹7L

Honda has launched the NX500 E-Clutch in India, a mid-size adventure motorcycle with an automated clutch technology. Priced at ₹7.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike is now available for booking at Honda BigWing dealerships across the country. The new model retains the 471cc engine of its predecessor, but adds advanced connectivity and safety features to enhance rider comfort on urban roads and highways alike.

Tech innovation Standout feature is Honda's E-Clutch technology The NX500 E-Clutch's standout feature is Honda's E-Clutch technology, which automatically manages clutch engagement when starting, shifting gears, or stopping. This makes it easier to ride in stop-and-go city traffic while still allowing manual override if needed. The system is designed to reduce rider fatigue without compromising the engaging experience of riding a traditional motorcycle.

Engine It is powered by 471cc parallel-twin engine The NX500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 46hp and 43Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox, offering strong low and mid-range torque along with smooth power delivery at higher RPMs. The motorbike also comes with Showa SFF-BP USD front forks, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, and dual-channel ABS for enhanced comfort and safety during rides.

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