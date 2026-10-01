Honda opens Elevate facelift bookings in India for ₹21,000
Auto
Honda's giving the Elevate SUV a refresh, and you can now book yours for ₹21,000 at authorized Honda dealerships across the country.
The facelifted model officially launches in India on October 6, bringing some design and feature updates while sticking with the same reliable engine setup.
Honda Elevate sleeker styling, same engine
Expect a sleeker look with connected LED daytime running lights, a rear lightbar, and possibly new grilles and alloy wheels.
Inside, upgrades might include ventilated front seats borrowed from the latest Honda City, and a 360-degree camera could also become available.
Under the hood, it's still powered by the tried-and-tested 1.5-liter gasoline engine with manual or CVT automatic options, so performance stays familiar but freshened up for today's crowd.