Honda partners with Tata Technologies to design modular vehicle platform
Auto
Honda is shaking things up by joining forces with Tata Technologies to design a new modular vehicle platform.
This is Honda's first known collaboration with an Indian engineering firm for end-to-end development, and the platform is expected to support everything from traditional engines to hybrids and fully-electric powertrains.
The move comes as Honda looks to cut costs and launch new models faster, especially after its first annual loss in decades.
Honda share below 2% in India
Honda's market share in India has dropped below 2%, down from a high of around 7%.
Despite tough competition, India is still a key focus for Honda: it plans to roll out fresh models by 2028 and position India as a manufacturing hub for Latin America and Southeast Asia.