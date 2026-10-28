Honda Passport Baja Spec set for Los Angeles reveal
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Honda is rolling out the Passport Baja Spec, a seriously powerful Trophy Truck made for desert racing.
It's getting its big reveal in Los Angeles on October 29, then heading to Las Vegas for the SEMA Show in early November.
This launch is part of Honda's push to make waves at next year's Score World Desert Championship.
Passport to race with Bryce Menzies
Packing a massive 1,300hp under the hood, the Passport Baja Spec will hit the race scene at the 2027 Score Baja 500 with pro driver Bryce Menzies, who already has two Baja 1000 wins to his name.
At SEMA, it'll be front and center alongside other wild builds that regularly show up at the show, including trucks like the 1,000-horsepower Nissan Patrol, showing off how serious Honda is about innovation and off-road adventure.