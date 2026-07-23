Honda pauses Civic Si after 2026 citing evolving business conditions

Don't panic just yet: Honda says an all-new Civic Si is in the works.

vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Lance Woelfer reassured drivers that the next-generation model will keep its legacy alive: "The Honda Civic Si has set the standard for affordable performance for four decades, and the all-new next-generation Civic Si will carry that tradition forward for enthusiast drivers when it returns to the Honda lineup."

Plus, current inventory should last into early 2027, giving everyone time to see what Honda cooks up next.