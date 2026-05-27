Honda pauses Ridgeline production end 2026 truck returns Q3 2028 Auto May 27, 2026

Honda's Ridgeline pickup will pause production at the end of 2026, but it's not gone for good.

The truck returns in the third quarter of 2028 with a fresh look and a new V-6 engine that's cleaner and more efficient, thanks to Honda's next-generation hybrid system.

Expect better fuel economy and quicker acceleration.