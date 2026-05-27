Honda pauses Ridgeline production end 2026 truck returns Q3 2028
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Honda's Ridgeline pickup will pause production at the end of 2026, but it's not gone for good.
The truck returns in the third quarter of 2028 with a fresh look and a new V-6 engine that's cleaner and more efficient, thanks to Honda's next-generation hybrid system.
Expect better fuel economy and quicker acceleration.
Honda boosts Odyssey and Passport production
While the Ridgeline takes a break, Honda will boost production of its Odyssey and Passport models.
Sales for the Ridgeline have been growing steadily, but it still trails behind rivals like Toyota Tacoma.
Honda is updating the Ridgeline while shifting production to the Odyssey and Passport.