Honda pivots from EVs to data centers

Market dynamics

YoY decline in new EV sales

The shift comes as demand for EVs in the US has remained weak after tax credits to incentivize their production were canceled. This has resulted in a year-over-year (YoY) decline in new EV sales, with consumers rushing to make purchases before these credits disappeared last September. The uncertainty prompted Honda to cancel three EVs planned for the US market and restructure its strategy, leading to a $15.7 billion write-down last fiscal year.