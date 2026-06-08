Honda plans Accord makeover for 2027, launching in 2nd half
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Honda's Accord sedan is getting a major makeover for 2027, with launch planned for the second half of the year.
Gary Robinson from Honda America says the changes will be "pretty major," making it "will feel like a new model."
Expect sleeker headlights and taillights, a fresh grille, and rear styling inspired by Honda's futuristic 0 Series electric sedan.
Accord interior gains bigger infotainment screen
Inside, the new Accord will feature a bigger infotainment screen while keeping its driver-focused vibe.
Powertrain options might stay familiar, but Honda could add the S+ Shift System from the Prelude for extra sporty appeal.
With sales up nearly 30% this year, these updates may help keep it feeling fresh, especially among drivers looking for affordable sedans with modern touches.