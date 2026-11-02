Honda Rebel 300 expected to begin deliveries by November 2026
Honda's Rebel 300 is expected to start rolling out to customers, with deliveries starting by the end of November 2026.
Some buyers have heard from BigWing dealerships that their bikes could arrive as early as November 6, 2026, just in time for Dhanteras, but timing will vary depending on where you live.
Honda Rebel 300 priced ₹2.22L
Deliveries are happening in phases: Bengaluru showrooms expect display bikes in early November and handovers soon after, Delhi should see arrivals by mid-November, while Pune might have to wait until after January 2027.
Both Standard and E-Clutch versions are coming.
The Rebel 300 features a peppy 286cc engine and Honda Roadsync Connectivity, making it a strong rival to the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and Jawa 42 Bobber.
Price tag? ₹2.22 lakh (₹40,000 extra for the E-Clutch version).