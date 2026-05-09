Honda recalls CB1000 Hornet SP India over hose, excess oil Auto May 09, 2026

Honda is recalling its 2024-2025 CB1000 Hornet SP bikes in India, built between September 30, 2024, and August 22, 2025.

The recall is due to two main issues: the fuel feed hose might need a check and some bikes could be using more oil than expected because of certain engine parts.