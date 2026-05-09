Honda recalls CB1000 Hornet SP India over hose, excess oil
Auto
Honda is recalling its 2024-2025 CB1000 Hornet SP bikes in India, built between September 30, 2024, and August 22, 2025.
The recall is due to two main issues: the fuel feed hose might need a check and some bikes could be using more oil than expected because of certain engine parts.
Honda contacts owners free BigWing repairs
If your bike is affected, Honda will reach out by phone, email, or SMS.
Just head to authorized BigWing Topline dealerships across India for a free inspection and repairs, no matter your warranty status.
They'll secure the fuel hose and swap out affected engine components, if required, to keep your ride running smoothly.