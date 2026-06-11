Honda recalls over 1.9 million US cars for safety issues
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Heads up if you drive a Honda: over 1.9 million cars are being recalled in the US because of two safety concerns.
One is a faulty tire repair kit that can shoot its cap off from pressure buildup, and the other is rear subframe corrosion caused by road salt, especially in states like Michigan, New York, and Ohio.
Honda dealers to provide free repairs
The recall covers popular models like Accord, CR-V Hybrid, certain Pilot (2016-2022), and certain Acura MDX (2014-2020).
Honda dealers will swap out defective kits or fix corrosion issues for free.
If your car's on the list, get things sorted, safety first!