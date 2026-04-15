Honda recalls over 440,000 Odyssey minivans for airbag software fault
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Honda is recalling over 440,000 Odyssey minivans (2018-2022 models) because a software glitch could make the side curtain airbags go off when they should not, like if you hit a pothole or some road debris.
This unexpected airbag deployment is a real safety concern, so Honda is asking owners to get their vans checked out.
Honda offers reprogramming or unit replacement
Honda first spotted this issue back in 2017 but did not see it as urgent until the US safety agency NHTSA stepped in last year after getting several complaints.
Now, with 25 injuries and over 100 warranty claims reported, Honda wants owners to bring their vans in for a quick fix, either reprogramming or swapping out the airbag control unit, to keep everyone safer on the road.