Honda records nearly 120,000 October sales, highest since 2020
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Honda crushed it this October, selling nearly 120,000 vehicles, its highest for the month since 2020, and up 8% from last year.
The big drivers? Light trucks hit a new record with over 83,000 sold, and hybrids are on the rise too, with more than 32,000 finding new owners.
CR-V leads October sales, MDX surges
The CR-V led the pack (and over half were hybrids), while the HR-V set its own sales record.
Even Honda's Passport and Odyssey saw strong jumps.
On the Acura side, MDX sales soared by over 50% and Integra grew too, even though overall Acura numbers dipped slightly.
Altogether, Honda and Acura have sold about 1.27 million cars so far in 2026, a solid 5% boost from last year.