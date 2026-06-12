Honda relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at ₹33.5L Auto Jun 12, 2026

Honda has relaunched its high-performance CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP superbike in India, now priced at ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

First introduced in 2025 and briefly pulled from the lineup, it's back with a 999 cc engine pushing out a hefty 217.5hp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quickshifter for those who love speed and smooth rides.