Honda relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at ₹33.5L
Honda has relaunched its high-performance CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP superbike in India, now priced at ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
First introduced in 2025 and briefly pulled from the lineup, it's back with a 999 cc engine pushing out a hefty 217.5hp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quickshifter for those who love speed and smooth rides.
Fireblade SP features Öhlins, rider aids
The Fireblade SP isn't just about power: it comes loaded with premium features like an electronically adjustable Ohlins suspension, Akrapovic titanium exhaust, and Honda's throttle-by-wire system for sharper control.
You also get advanced safety tech like traction control, wheelie control, and launch control, all managed through a sleek 5-inch TFT display, making this bike feel straight out of MotoGP.