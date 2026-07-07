Honda rolls out limited July deals up to ₹2.15L

Elevate ₹2.15L, Amaze ₹67K, City loyalty

The Elevate SUV leads the pack with the highest discount, ₹2.15 lakh off, making it a tempting pick if you're eyeing an upgrade.

The Amaze sedan is also seeing decent price cuts (up to ₹67,000 for the latest generation).

Meanwhile, there aren't any cash discounts on the new City facelift right now, but existing Honda owners can still score loyalty benefits.