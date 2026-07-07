Honda rolls out limited July deals up to ₹2.15L
Honda is rolling out some solid deals across its lineup this July, with savings reaching up to ₹2.15 lakh depending on the model and dealership.
Offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty perks, and corporate benefits, but only through July 31, so it's a limited window.
Elevate ₹2.15L, Amaze ₹67K, City loyalty
The Elevate SUV leads the pack with the highest discount, ₹2.15 lakh off, making it a tempting pick if you're eyeing an upgrade.
The Amaze sedan is also seeing decent price cuts (up to ₹67,000 for the latest generation).
Meanwhile, there aren't any cash discounts on the new City facelift right now, but existing Honda owners can still score loyalty benefits.
Honda to launch ZR-V in India
Honda's not just about discounts this month: it's also set to launch the ZR-V SUV in India later in July.
It'll come as a fully built import with a hybrid engine and premium features like ADAS and a 360-degree camera, adding more choice for anyone looking at something fresh from Honda.