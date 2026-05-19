Honda set to debut ZR-V e:HEV hybrid SUV in India
Honda's new premium hybrid SUV, the ZR-V e:HEV, is set to debut in India on May 22, right alongside the refreshed Honda City.
The teaser shows off a sharp front look with LED headlamps and distinctive L-shaped daytime running lights, hinting at a modern vibe.
Crossover with 2.0L strong-hybrid, CBU 40-50L
Expect a crossover-inspired design with sporty touches like chrome grilles and wraparound taillights.
Under the hood, there's likely a 2.0-liter strong-hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT making nearly 180hp.
Inside, you'll find tech perks like a freestanding touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS safety features.
Coming as a fully built import (CBU), it's expected to be priced between ₹40-50 lakh, putting it up against rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.