Honda set to debut ZR-V e:HEV hybrid SUV in India

Crossover with 2.0L strong-hybrid, CBU 40-50L

Expect a crossover-inspired design with sporty touches like chrome grilles and wraparound taillights.

Under the hood, there's likely a 2.0-liter strong-hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT making nearly 180hp.

Inside, you'll find tech perks like a freestanding touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS safety features.

Coming as a fully built import (CBU), it's expected to be priced between ₹40-50 lakh, putting it up against rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.