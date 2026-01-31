Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition offers better looks, more features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has unveiled the Shine 125 Limited Edition, a special version of its popular commuter motorcycle. The new model is based on the existing Shine 125 Disc variant but comes with a number of visual and feature upgrades. These enhancements are aimed at attracting buyers looking for something more distinctive in the competitive 125cc segment.

Design Shine 125 Limited Edition looks more visually appealing The Shine 125 Limited Edition stands out with its refreshed look. It comes in a striking Pearl Siren Blue color scheme, complemented by dark blue body panels and unique Shine graphics on the fuel tank. The brown-finished alloy wheels further enhance the motorbike's premium look over the standard Disc model. These design updates are also seen on the front visor, side cover, and rear cowl of this special edition motorcycle.

Performance The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant, 125cc engine Despite the visual upgrades, the Shine 125 Limited Edition retains the same mechanical specifications as the Shine 125 Disc. It is powered by a BS6-compliant, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 123.94cc. The engine delivers an output of around 10.6hp at 7,500rpm and torque of up to 11Nm at 6,000rpm. The bike has a kerb weight of about 113kg and a fuel tank capacity of up to 10.5 liter for daily commuting comfort and practicality.

Size It has a ground clearance of up to 162mm The Shine 125 Limited Edition measures 2,046mm in length, 741mm in width, and 1,116mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,285mm and ground clearance of up to 162mm for stability and maneuverability in urban traffic conditions. The bike is suspended by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers for a good ride quality over varied road surfaces.

