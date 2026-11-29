Honda shows Alpha EV interior ahead of December 2 reveal
Honda just dropped a first look at the Alpha EV's interior before its big reveal on December 2.
The cabin is all about sleek vibes, with a large touchscreen mounted at an angle, layered dashboard design, and purple-blue lighting against black and gray tones.
Honda Alpha EV targets India, ₹20L
On the outside, the Alpha EV mixes retro style with modern touches like LED headlamps and an illuminated Honda badge.
Expect handy features like ventilated front seats and Level 2 ADAS technology.
With an expected price around ₹20 lakh, it's set to take on rivals like the MG Windsor EV and Hyundai Creta Electric as Honda jumps into India's electric SUV scene.