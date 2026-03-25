Honda, Sony stop making Afeela EVs: What about the cars

Afeela 1 will not be brought to market

The first Afeela was supposed to roll out by late 2026 from Honda's Ohio plant, but development and the planned launch have been discontinued and the Afeela one will not be brought to market.

Even so, both companies say they are still in this together and are working on new ideas for SHM's future in mobility.

Expect updates soon as they figure out what direction to take next in the electric vehicle world.