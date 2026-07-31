Honda to bring Rebel 500 e-clutch to India under 4L
Honda is about to launch the Rebel 500 and its E-Clutch variant in India, and the big news is the price: expect it to be under ₹4 lakh.
That's a major drop from earlier listings around ₹5.5 lakh and way less than the imported model's ₹5.12 lakh tag for 2025.
Rebel 500 offers 471cc twin e-clutch
The Rebel 500 runs on a 471-cc parallel-twin engine with 46hp, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The E-Clutch version lets you switch between manual and automatic clutch for easier city rides.
Expect comfy cruiser vibes with a low seat, plus a circular TFT display that Honda may offer for Indian buyers, definitely an upgrade over the old LCD screen.
It'll go up against rivals like the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Kawasaki Eliminator, making things interesting in the mid-size cruiser scene.