Honda to debut 0 Alpha EV SUV in India
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Honda is finally stepping into the Indian EV scene with its first electric SUV, the 0 Alpha.
The big reveal is happening on December 2, 2026, after months of testing across India.
First shown off at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025, the 0 Alpha is set to make its India debut on December 2, 2026.
Honda 0 Alpha styling and ₹17L-₹25L
The 0 Alpha will join the midsize electric SUV crowd, taking on rivals like Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Sierra EV.
While Honda's keeping specs quiet for now, expect a sleek look with integrated headlights and aerodynamic wheels, pretty much what we saw in the prototype.
Inside, you'll likely get a touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.
Price? It's expected to land between ₹17 lakh and ₹25 lakh, pretty tempting if you're eyeing an EV upgrade.