Honda to relaunch Element SUV, Ohio production starts by mid-2029 Auto Jun 24, 2026

Honda's classic Element SUV is set to return, with production kicking off in Ohio by mid-2029.

The new Element will slot right between the HR-V and CR-V, aiming to bring back its quirky charm for a new generation.

Automotive News broke the story, highlighting Ohio as the global hub for this relaunch.