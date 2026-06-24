Honda to relaunch Element SUV, Ohio production starts by mid-2029
Honda's classic Element SUV is set to return, with production kicking off in Ohio by mid-2029.
The new Element will slot right between the HR-V and CR-V, aiming to bring back its quirky charm for a new generation.
Automotive News broke the story, highlighting Ohio as the global hub for this relaunch.
Honda to build about 100,000 elements
Honda plans to build about 100,000 Elements each year at its Ohio plant, launching it as a 2030 model.
The move taps into rising demand for boxy SUVs (think Passport vibes) with the Element filling a sweet spot between Honda's smaller and larger options.
First-generation element earned cult status
The first-generation Element (2003 to 2011) earned cult status thanks to its bold design: pillarless doors that swung open wide, rubber floors you could hose down, a split tailgate, and seats that folded flat for sleeping.
It wasn't a huge seller at first but won over fans who loved its adventurous spirit.