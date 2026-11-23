Honda, Toyota recall 1.12 million US vehicles for Takata airbags
Honda and Toyota are recalling 1.12 million vehicles in the US because some Takata airbag inflators could rupture after long exposure to heat and humidity, definitely not something you want from your safety gear.
Models like the 2012-2013 Honda Civic and CR-V, 2013 Accord, and 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla are on the list.
Owners get free inflator replacements
Regulators say no injuries, situation differs
This recall comes after data showed some inflators degrade faster in certain climates.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported with these specific vehicles so far.
Regulators say this situation is different from past Takata recalls that caused serious harm.