Honda unveils 2027 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series in Milan, sharper handling
Honda just pulled the wraps off its 2027 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series in Milan, showing off the standard model, a sportier SP, and a new HRC Works Edition.
These bikes are all about sharper handling and stability thanks to a redesigned aluminum frame that's lighter and more flexible, perfect for both city rides and track days.
Fireblade 999cc engine features 2-stage intake
The new Fireblades pack a 999cc engine with a two-stage variable intake system, a first for production bikes, so you get smoother power at any speed.
The HRC Works Edition steps it up with carbon-fiber winglets, mechanical Ohlins suspension, and Brembo Hypure Sport brakes.
Honda has also added eco-friendly details like a plant-based windscreen and recycled materials to keep things greener.
Expect these models to roll out worldwide in 2027.