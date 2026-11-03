Honda unveils 2027 CRF1100L Africa Twin at EICMA Milan
Honda just dropped the 2027 CRF1100L Africa Twin series at EICMA 2026 in Milan.
This time, the lineup packs a larger 1,131-cc engine and a lighter frame for easier handling.
There are three versions: the standard Africa Twin, Adventure Sports (with Honda Sensing Ride available as an option on the Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT, including adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning), and a new Enduro Sports model built for rougher trails.
Africa Twins deliver 117.3hp
The new Africa Twins push out 117.3hp, thanks to engine tweaks and a redesigned chassis that keeps things nimble.
The Adventure Sports model is ready for long rides with its big fuel tank and electronic suspension.
Plus, Honda's using recycled and plant-derived materials this year, part of Honda's wider goal of using 100% sustainable materials by 2050, so you can ride with performance in mind while being kinder to the planet.