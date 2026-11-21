Honda unveils Avancier, 1st of 15 planned hybrids, Asia-Pacific launch
Honda just showed off its new flagship hybrid SUV, the Avancier. It's the first of 15 gas-electric models Honda plans to roll out by March 2030.
The Avancier is set to hit roads in Japan, China, and Australia next spring, with production mainly in Thailand, but if you're in the US you're out of luck.
Avancier tops CR-V with hybrid tech
The Avancier packs Honda's latest hybrid tech for better power and efficiency and sits above the CR-V as its top SUV in Asia-Pacific.
While pricing isn't out yet, this move highlights Honda's bet on hybrids instead of going fully electric, right in step with growing global demand for eco-friendly rides.