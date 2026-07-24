Honda unveils ethanol-compatible ADV160 adventure maxi-scooter built in India
Honda just unveiled the ADV160 maxi-scooter in India, and it's got a cool adventure look plus some eco-friendly cred. It can run on ethanol blends up to 85%.
Built locally, the ADV160 brings Honda's "City Adventure" style to Indian streets and is set to turn heads among young riders looking for something fresh.
ADV160 features X-ADV styling and tech
The ADV160 borrows its rugged design from Honda's X-ADV, packing twin LED headlights, an adjustable windscreen, block-pattern tires, and a roomy 27-liter under-seat storage.
Tech-wise, you get a TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone pairing, a USB charging socket, single-channel ABS, traction control, and CVT transmission.
Powered by a 157-cc engine (16.3hp), it balances city cruising with fun, plus it's lightweight at 133kg with an 8.1-liter tank for longer rides.