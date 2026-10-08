Honda unveils refreshed Rebel 500 with 3.5-inch TFT, E clutch

Honda just pulled the wraps off its refreshed Rebel 500 cruiser, and it's looking smarter than ever.

The big highlights? A crisp 3.5-inch circular TFT display replaces the old LCD, and there's a new E-Clutch system.

These updates were part of the India-spec model showcased earlier this year.

Underneath, it still packs that reliable 471cc parallel-twin engine (46.2hp, 43.3 newton-meters), so performance stays familiar.