Honda unveils updated City sedan with sharper styling May 22

Rear lights, cabin upgrades, engines unchanged

Around back, there are new taillights and vertical reflectors for a sleeker vibe.

Inside, you'll find upgrades like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats (hello summer!), an improved infotainment system, and refreshed upholstery.

Under the hood? No big changes. It still runs on the reliable 1.5-liter gasoline engine with manual or CVT gearboxes or the segment-first hybrid option.

So it's mostly about style and comfort this time around!