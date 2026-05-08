Honda unveils updated City sedan with sharper styling May 22
Honda is dropping the updated City sedan on May 22, 2026, and it's got a sharper front end with cleaner lines inspired by its global models.
The facelift brings revised headlamps with retained upper-mounted DRLs and a fresh grille, plus a new alloy wheel design that will likely measure 16-inch, so it definitely looks more modern.
Rear lights, cabin upgrades, engines unchanged
Around back, there are new taillights and vertical reflectors for a sleeker vibe.
Inside, you'll find upgrades like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats (hello summer!), an improved infotainment system, and refreshed upholstery.
Under the hood? No big changes. It still runs on the reliable 1.5-liter gasoline engine with manual or CVT gearboxes or the segment-first hybrid option.
So it's mostly about style and comfort this time around!