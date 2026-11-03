Honda's 1st ever electric SUV for India is the Alpha
Auto
Honda just revealed the Alpha, its very first electric SUV for India, inspired by the 0 Alpha concept.
The global launch happens right here on December 2, 2026, marking Honda's big step into India's EV scene and showing it's serious about cleaner mobility.
Honda to build Alpha at Tapukara
The Alpha will be built at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, which is set to become its global production hub.
You'll get to choose between two LFP battery options (around 65 kWh to 75 kWh), and it starts off with a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup.
Plus, the Alpha debuts Honda's new H mark branding in India, a fresh look that matches its push for innovation and modern style.