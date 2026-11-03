Honda's 1st ever electric SUV for India is the Alpha

The Alpha will be built at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, which is set to become its global production hub.

You'll get to choose between two LFP battery options (around 65 kWh to 75 kWh), and it starts off with a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup.

Plus, the Alpha debuts Honda's new H mark branding in India, a fresh look that matches its push for innovation and modern style.