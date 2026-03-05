Honda's new Insight is a stylish EV crossover Auto Mar 05, 2026

Honda's Insight is making a comeback after four years, now fully electric and rocking a fresh crossover look.

The new design stands out with boomerang-shaped lights and ticks the design trends of 2026, with the lights reminding some of DS Automobiles.

You get over 501km of range on a single charge, plus a punchy electric motor and a Sport mode that adds some fun sound effects for those who like their drives lively.