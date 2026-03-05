Honda's new Insight is a stylish EV crossover
Honda's Insight is making a comeback after four years, now fully electric and rocking a fresh crossover look.
The new design stands out with boomerang-shaped lights and ticks the design trends of 2026, with the lights reminding some of DS Automobiles.
You get over 501km of range on a single charge, plus a punchy electric motor and a Sport mode that adds some fun sound effects for those who like their drives lively.
Inside, the new Insight keeps things modern with a big 12.8-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, heated steering wheel, and reclining rear seats—so road trips just got comfier.
If you're in Japan and want one, reservations open March 19, 2026, with the official launch set for spring.
Honda's clearly aiming to win over EV fans again by mixing cool design with plenty of smart features.