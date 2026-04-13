India's 2027 CAFE rules should benefit these auto companies

The Indian government has released a draft notification for the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms for 2027. The proposed regulations aim to change the way compliance is measured, assessing it over three-year blocks instead of annually. This would give original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) more flexibility and time to transition their electric vehicle (EV) launches. Notably, certain auto stocks should benefit from the new norms. Let's take a look.

Market analysis Nomura's outlook on EV adoption and OEMs Brokerage firm Nomura believes that the new regulations will speed up EV adoption while balancing stakeholder interests. They favor Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai, and Sona BLW as these companies are well-positioned for faster electrification. The brokerage also noted that OEMs now have more flexibility to stagger their EV launches and use derogation technologies to meet targets under these revised norms.

Compliance expectations EV mix requirements for major players The draft regulation estimates an EV mix of 1-3% for Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai and Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business may require a higher EV mix of 4-7%. M&M, given its portfolio, could need an even higher EV mix of 13-15%. Overall, these targets look achievable for most Indian OEMs, but global players like Nissan, Renault and Volkswagen may have to speed up their EV rollout plans.

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