India's 2027 CAFE rules should benefit these auto companies
What's the story
The Indian government has released a draft notification for the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms for 2027. The proposed regulations aim to change the way compliance is measured, assessing it over three-year blocks instead of annually. This would give original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) more flexibility and time to transition their electric vehicle (EV) launches. Notably, certain auto stocks should benefit from the new norms. Let's take a look.
Market analysis
Nomura's outlook on EV adoption and OEMs
Brokerage firm Nomura believes that the new regulations will speed up EV adoption while balancing stakeholder interests. They favor Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai, and Sona BLW as these companies are well-positioned for faster electrification. The brokerage also noted that OEMs now have more flexibility to stagger their EV launches and use derogation technologies to meet targets under these revised norms.
Compliance expectations
EV mix requirements for major players
The draft regulation estimates an EV mix of 1-3% for Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai and Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business may require a higher EV mix of 4-7%. M&M, given its portfolio, could need an even higher EV mix of 13-15%. Overall, these targets look achievable for most Indian OEMs, but global players like Nissan, Renault and Volkswagen may have to speed up their EV rollout plans.
Market implications
Implications for hybrid strategies and ancillary players
The changes in the CAFE norms are expected to be positive for M&M and Hyundai, as meeting these new regulations now seems easier and less risky. However, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota may have to rethink their hybrid strategies after the reduction in hybrid incentives. An accelerated shift toward electrification is also tipped to benefit ancillary players like Uno Minda, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Chemplast Sanmar.