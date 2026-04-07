Howard Nash revives Marcos in Britain with tested Mosquito prototype
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Marcos, the classic British sports car maker with nearly 70 years of ups and downs, is getting a fresh start.
New owner Howard Nash is bringing the brand back to life, kicking things off with the Mosquito, a prototype/testbed that may become a limited-run track car and has already been tested.
Marcos developing mid-engine car and restorations
The Mosquito prototype delivers 300hp at just 680kg (pretty impressive for its size).
Marcos is also working on a mid-engine sports car and plans to offer restoration services and new parts for old models.
There's even talk of turning the Mosquito into a limited-edition track car.