Hunker debuts 1,000-pound pod for Ram Promaster 159 high-roof vans

The Pod rolls in on wheeled legs and locks down using factory anchor points. Setup takes about an hour.

You get a stove, sink, fridge, and solar-powered battery system. The base unit starts at $32,995; add a used Ram Promaster for $55,000 or go new for around $78,000.

There is no built-in bathroom, but upgrades like a portable toilet are available.

Inspired by Europe's PlugVan design, it's all about making van life easier (and less pricey) in the US.