Hunker debuts 1,000-pound pod for Ram Promaster 159 high-roof vans
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Want to turn your van into a cozy home on wheels?
Hunker just dropped the Hunker Pod, a 1,000-pound slide-in kit for 2014 and later Ram Promaster 159 high-roof vans.
It packs a kitchen, dining lounge, queen-size bed, and optional toilet, all with no permanent changes needed to your van.
Base pod starts at $32,995
The Pod rolls in on wheeled legs and locks down using factory anchor points. Setup takes about an hour.
You get a stove, sink, fridge, and solar-powered battery system. The base unit starts at $32,995; add a used Ram Promaster for $55,000 or go new for around $78,000.
There is no built-in bathroom, but upgrades like a portable toilet are available.
Inspired by Europe's PlugVan design, it's all about making van life easier (and less pricey) in the US.