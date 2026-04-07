Hyundai and Genesis plan 58 models for US by 2030
Hyundai and its luxury brand Genesis are rolling out a massive lineup, 58 new or updated models, across the US by 2030.
Expect everything from gas and hybrid rides to fresh electric vehicles, aiming to cover both everyday drivers and those looking for something a bit more premium.
It's a big move that shows Hyundai is serious about staying innovative and keeping customers happy.
Hyundai Motor Group $26B US investment
Hyundai will bring 36 models to North America by 2030, including fan favorites like the Elantra and Tucson with some cool updates.
You'll see all sorts of vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickups, and even commercial vehicles) with special editions like sporty N versions and rugged XRT trims.
Meanwhile, Genesis is focusing on luxury with 22 new models (think sleek SUVs and sedans), plus possible high-performance options inspired by their GT concept.
To make this happen, Hyundai Motor Group is investing $26 billion in its US operations—a clear sign they're betting big on the future here.