Hyundai and Genesis plan 58 models for US by 2030

Hyundai Motor Group $26B US investment

Hyundai will bring 36 models to North America by 2030, including fan favorites like the Elantra and Tucson with some cool updates.

You'll see all sorts of vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickups, and even commercial vehicles) with special editions like sporty N versions and rugged XRT trims.

Meanwhile, Genesis is focusing on luxury with 22 new models (think sleek SUVs and sedans), plus possible high-performance options inspired by their GT concept.

To make this happen, Hyundai Motor Group is investing $26 billion in its US operations—a clear sign they're betting big on the future here.