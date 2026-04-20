Hyundai and TVS to launch electric 3-wheelers built for India

Hyundai designs TVS builds and sells

Hyundai will focus on design and development, while TVS will build and sell the vehicles using its existing electric platform.

Both companies are betting on local sourcing to keep costs down and service simple.

With TVS's recent surge in sales, from just 1,696 units in fiscal 2025 to over 27,000 in fiscal 2026, the partnership is set to boost affordable, eco-friendly rides across India before looking at global markets.