Hyundai Bayon enters India Oct 26 with AI voice assistant
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Hyundai's new Bayon SUV, launching October 26, is making its Indian debut with a built-in generative AI voice assistant.
Featuring Intelligence by Perplexity and voice AI powered by SoundHound AI, this feature lets you ask real questions, like weather or travel updates, and get responses.
For now, it chats only in English.
Dual 12.3-inch displays powered by NVIDIA
The Bayon packs serious tech: dual 12.3-inch displays powered by NVIDIA for navigation and controls, plus Hyundai's Bluelink with over 70 connected features (think remote start and more).
It also supports over-the-air updates and has a multilingual interface covering 10 regional languages.
Bookings are open now for ₹11,000 on Hyundai's website or at dealerships.