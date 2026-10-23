Hyundai Bayon IVT gains Dash Boost mode, lands October 26
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Hyundai's Bayon IVT is getting a sporty refresh, landing in showrooms on October 26.
The big news? There's a new "Dash Boost Mode" for zippy overtakes and "Sporty Drive Tech" to make drives more fun.
You also get paddle shifters and three drive modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport, so you can pick your vibe.
Hyundai Bayon 1.5L engine bookings open
Under the hood is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 115hp power, paired with either manual or IVT automatic transmission.
Over six lakh vehicles with this engine have already hit Indian roads since 2020.
Safety isn't left behind: the car features six airbags, electronic stability control, and is engineered for five-star Indian safety standards.
Bookings are open now if you want to lock one in early!