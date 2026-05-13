Hyundai Bayon SUV headed to India with roomier rear seats
Hyundai's next-generation Bayon is heading to India, but it's getting an SUV makeover instead of the usual compact crossover look.
The Indian version will be slightly larger and more SUV-like, basically designed for those who want a compact SUV that feels roomy and comfortable, especially in the back seat.
Bayon split headlamps 1.2L turbo 8L-15L
The new Bayon should have split headlamps, connected taillamps, bold body cladding, and possibly extras like a panoramic sunroof or ventilated seats on higher trims.
Inside will be feature-focused.
Engine options are expected to include a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol plus manual and automatic choices.
Pricing will likely range from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh, so it aims for a sweet spot between affordability and cool features for buyers looking at compact SUVs.