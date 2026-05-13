Hyundai Bayon SUV headed to India with roomier rear seats

Bayon split headlamps 1.2L turbo 8L-15L

The new Bayon should have split headlamps, connected taillamps, bold body cladding, and possibly extras like a panoramic sunroof or ventilated seats on higher trims.

Inside will be feature-focused.

Engine options are expected to include a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol plus manual and automatic choices.

Pricing will likely range from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh, so it aims for a sweet spot between affordability and cool features for buyers looking at compact SUVs.