Hyundai Bayon SUV launches October 26 with 3 drive modes
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Hyundai's new Bayon SUV is almost here, and it's coming with three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, so you can tweak your ride for city cruising or a bit more fun.
Switching between modes is as easy as pressing a button on the steering wheel.
The official launch is set for October 26.
Hyundai Bayon 1.5L manual or iVT
Under the hood, the Bayon packs a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 115hp, paired with either a six-speed manual or an iVT gearbox.
If you go for the iVT version, you'll also get paddle shifters and features like Dash Boost Mode for extra punch when you need it.
Bookings are open now for ₹11,000, but we'll have to wait until launch day to find out the price.