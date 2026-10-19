Hyundai Bayon SUV spotted at dealers before October 26 launch

Hyundai's new Bayon SUV is already showing up at dealership stockyards, just ahead of its official launch on October 26.

Spotted in red, the Bayon slots between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's lineup and runs on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with both manual and IVT automatic options.

If you're interested, pre-bookings are open for ₹11,000.