Hyundai Bayon SUV spotted at dealers before October 26 launch
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Hyundai's new Bayon SUV is already showing up at dealership stockyards, just ahead of its official launch on October 26.
Spotted in red, the Bayon slots between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's lineup and runs on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with both manual and IVT automatic options.
If you're interested, pre-bookings are open for ₹11,000.
Hyundai Bayon features dual 12.3-inch displays
The Bayon stands out with its blacked-out pillars, contrasting roof, and sharp LED lights.
Inside, you get dual 12.3-inch screens, one for your driving info and one for entertainment, plus handy physical buttons and USB-C ports.
It also packs an AI voice assistant to control features by talking, along with over 70 Bluelink connected-car features.
Full details on all variants will be revealed at launch.