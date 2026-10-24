Hyundai Bayon trims revealed as HX10 gets AI and ADAS
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Hyundai's new Bayon SUV is almost here, and now we know what each of its seven trims will offer before the official launch on October 26, 2026.
The big news? The top HX10 trim gets exclusive AI technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), making it stand out in the lineup.
Bayon 4,245mm 1.5L powertrain
Sized between the Venue and Creta, the Bayon measures 4,245mm long and comes with a range of features depending on the trim, from basic R16 steel wheels and LED lights in the base HX2 to a sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen in mid-level options.
Under the hood, all versions get a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with manual or iVT gearbox choices.
Prices will be revealed at launch, but are expected to start around ₹9.5 lakh.