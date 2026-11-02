Hyundai Creta spied in Manali with strong-hybrid option for 2027
The all-new 2027 Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing in Manali, showing off a sharper design and some cool upgrades.
This next-generation SUV is expected to get a strong-hybrid powertrain (shared with the Kia Seltos), plus it keeps its familiar gasoline and diesel engine options.
If you're eyeing an SUV with more tech and efficiency, this one's worth watching.
Boxy grille, flush handles, Pleos Connect
The Creta has been spotted with a revised alloy wheel design, flush door handles, and a boxy front grille inspired by the Venue.
You'll spot split LED headlights, fresh taillights, upgraded mirrors with cameras, and parking sensors for extra convenience.
Inside, there's a massive infotainment system that seems to be part of Hyundai's next-generation Pleos Connect system for that premium vibe.
Price expected above 10.79L-19.95L rivals Seltos
Expect the price to go up from today's ₹10.79-19.95 lakh range (ex-showroom).
The updated Creta will battle it out with rivals like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq, so there are plenty of options if you're shopping around.